Authorities identify elderly coupled killed in Adams Count crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in a traffic crash in Adams County earlier this week.

Jane and James Kronschnabel, both 83, were killed when they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of County Highway M and County Highway G east of Adams.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

James Kronschnabel died at the scene. Jane Kronschnabel died at an area hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was alone in their car, and was minorly hurt. Officials say the crash is still being investigated.

