Wisconsin Dental Association recognizes WSAW, 15 others for dental health contributions

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Dental Association has awarded 15 individuals, as well as NewsChannel 7, for contributions to organized dentistry and public oral health.

NewsChannel 7 received the Media Awareness Award for its coverage of numerous dental and oral health news stories ranging from public health to social media to workforce development. Stories included interviews with several dentists, furthering the WDA’s mission to serve the general public.

Additional awardees included:

Dr. Cliff Hartmann (New Berlin): Received the 2023 Wisconsin Dental Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lani Becker : Received the WDA Foundation Philanthropic Award for coordinating the 2023 Mission of Mercy.

Dr. Lakisha Arif-Holmes (Wauwatosa): Recognized for her commitment to health equity and service to vulnerable populations.

Dr. Jeffrey Champion (Waupun): Recognized for his local and international volunteer service.

Dr. David Gundersen (Fitchburg): Recognized for his commitment to improving the oral health of children.

Ian Hedges (Former CEO of Healthnet of Rock County): Recognized for his advocacy for underserved individuals.

Dr. Thomas Nockerts (Retired general dentist from Green Bay): Recognized for his steadfast support of the WDA Foundation.

Richard and Micky Wilde (Owners of WDA Equipment & Service Solutions): Received the Friend of Dentistry Award to honor their ongoing contributions to the mission of the WDA.

Dr. Jay Banez (Delavan/Whitewater): Recognized for his outstanding work with the WDA’s Communications Committee.

Dr. Eric Childs (Manitowoc): Recognized for his commitment to sharing the Association’s mission and message as a media spokesperson.

Dr. Emily Eckdahl (Brookfield): Received the New Dentist Leadership Award in recognition of her dedication to organized dentistry.

Dr. Kenneth Geiger (Sheboygan): Received the Outstanding Leadership in Mentoring Award in recognition of his longstanding service as a mentor.

Nan Dreves , RDH: Received the WDA Award of Honor in recognition of her exceptional service to the Wisconsin dental community.

Pam Entorf , RDH: Received the award in recognition of her 30 years of commitment to teaching at CVTC in Eau Claire.

Dr. Rick Mueller (Hales Corners): Received the award in recognition of his service to organized dentistry.

For more information about the awardees and their contributions, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.