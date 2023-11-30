News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Dental Association recognizes WSAW, 15 others for dental health contributions

WSAW awarded the 2023 Media Awareness Award by the Wisconsin Dental Association.
WSAW awarded the 2023 Media Awareness Award by the Wisconsin Dental Association.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Dental Association has awarded 15 individuals, as well as NewsChannel 7, for contributions to organized dentistry and public oral health.

NewsChannel 7 received the Media Awareness Award for its coverage of numerous dental and oral health news stories ranging from public health to social media to workforce development. Stories included interviews with several dentists, furthering the WDA’s mission to serve the general public.

Additional awardees included:

  • Dr. Cliff Hartmann (New Berlin): Received the 2023 Wisconsin Dental Association Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • Lani Becker: Received the WDA Foundation Philanthropic Award for coordinating the 2023 Mission of Mercy.
  • Dr. Lakisha Arif-Holmes (Wauwatosa): Recognized for her commitment to health equity and service to vulnerable populations.
  • Dr. Jeffrey Champion (Waupun): Recognized for his local and international volunteer service.
  • Dr. David Gundersen (Fitchburg): Recognized for his commitment to improving the oral health of children.
  • Ian Hedges (Former CEO of Healthnet of Rock County): Recognized for his advocacy for underserved individuals.
  • Dr. Thomas Nockerts (Retired general dentist from Green Bay): Recognized for his steadfast support of the WDA Foundation.
  • Richard and Micky Wilde (Owners of WDA Equipment & Service Solutions): Received the Friend of Dentistry Award to honor their ongoing contributions to the mission of the WDA.
  • Dr. Jay Banez (Delavan/Whitewater): Recognized for his outstanding work with the WDA’s Communications Committee.
  • Dr. Eric Childs (Manitowoc): Recognized for his commitment to sharing the Association’s mission and message as a media spokesperson.
  • Dr. Emily Eckdahl (Brookfield): Received the New Dentist Leadership Award in recognition of her dedication to organized dentistry.
  • Dr. Kenneth Geiger (Sheboygan): Received the Outstanding Leadership in Mentoring Award in recognition of his longstanding service as a mentor.
  • Nan Dreves, RDH: Received the WDA Award of Honor in recognition of her exceptional service to the Wisconsin dental community.
  • Pam Entorf, RDH: Received the award in recognition of her 30 years of commitment to teaching at CVTC in Eau Claire.
  • Dr. Rick Mueller (Hales Corners): Received the award in recognition of his service to organized dentistry.

For more information about the awardees and their contributions, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bear spotted running in Medford
WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Experts say, leave the puffy jacket at home, and opt for something lighter to dress your child...
Be wary of your child’s winter coat when traveling in the car
EJ Weix and the Merrill Boys Basketball team celebrates after hitting a buzzer-beater...
WATCH: Merrill boys basketball hits 2 buzzer-beaters for wins

Latest News

CeceStrong bracelets
Benefit to be held Saturday in Wausau for toddler with rare disease
the festival starts at 10 am. It lasts until Sunday at 1:00p. Admission is free, but some...
Celebrate Christmas the old fashioned way this weekend at Willow Springs Gardens in Wausau
2023 Holiday Parade Guide
GivingTuesday
CoVantage Credit Union’s Charity matching donations for more area nonprofits this year on Giving Tuesday