Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization

By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Toyota is unveiling a new affordable truck model in the United States that was recently introduced at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The IMV series first launched in Thailand in 2004 and is available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the automaker.

“In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life,” the company stated in a press release.

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.

Nearly a dozen customized models were shown at the launch in Thailand that portrayed a wide range of business styles and uses.

According to Toyota, there are short and long-wheelbase versions and three engine types ranging from a 2.0L gas engine to a 2.4L diesel engine.

Additionally, customers can personalize more than 100 accessories to fit their individual needs.

The base price of the truck model is suggested around $13,000.

