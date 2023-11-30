Sylvan Hill works to make snow with goal of opening on Dec. 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From gliding down the snow hill in a tube, to enjoying some nice hot cocoa, drinks, food, and snacks-- There is a lot to do at the Sylvan Hill Winter Recreation Area.

Sylvan Hill Winter Recreation Center is the only tubing hill in the Wausau area. Parks and Rec Superintendent Mark Dorow says they plan to open on Dec. 16, but they’ll need Mother Nature on their side. He says the conditions must be ideal, which means it’s got to be cold enough to make snow or have it naturally. Then, it needs to stay warm enough to open, which means no temps below zero.

“We need to make sure that there is enough snow base on the hill, that there are no dangers or you know, spots that are holes in the snow or whatnot. But as long as we have the snow-covered or the hill covered, and the weather’s favorable and not too cold for the patrons, and we’re looking to open up at that time,” said Dorow.

When fully open, the hill has 150 tubes, six runs and two tow ropes. On a busy weekend, hundreds of people visit. Kids need to be at least 42 inches tall to ride, so that’s normally about age 6. Dorow said the goal is always to open by mid-December and the weather recently has helped a lot.

“Ideal conditions for making snow are low humidity and low temperatures. So, over the past three days, it’s been perfect conditions to get out and start making some snow, when we do make the snow, we pump water through the pipes into the snow guns and it sprays the water up into the air, which then turns into snow, and it falls down on the Hill blanketing the hill in the snow base that we need to open up this tubing Hill,” Dorow said.

Those snow guns have been on non-stop, and staff have been working different shifts to get the hill ready. Dorow said crews do a walkthrough of the hill every morning before opening, and ride on the hill during their safety inspections. He says they are expecting 500 people on opening day. He said they had a big opening day last year. Dorow says they hope to have both hills open by the Christmas break. They are also hoping to extend their hours during the break-- their busiest time.

