Stevens Point passport event rewards holiday shoppers and small businesses

Use a shopping passport when supporting 29 stores in the city to win prizes
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Christmas tree is up in Stevens Point and now the city is getting ready for their holiday parade this week. Before all that though, the city is giving you a chance to win some holiday gifts.

All you have to do is get a “passport,” but in this case, it’s one specifically designed around shoppers and small businesses.

You can pick up your passport at the Stevens Point Area Convention and Bureau or at Bria Bella. It doesn’t matter how much you buy, you just need to shop locally. The passport may be small but Stevens Point hopes it will have a big impact.

“Hundreds, thousands of dollars will be spent in just Stevens Point,” said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “So we want to make sure that we reinvest that in our own community which helps create jobs, helps boost the economy, and more importantly, the more retail we have the more successful those businesses are.”

The city believes this will be a great way to showcase businesses and show businesses that the community cares.

“Small businesses are the ones that you come to when you want support for your little league team or your softball or volleyball team or when you have a fundraiser,” Wiza added. “So it’s important that we recognize that and try to keep our shopping as local as possible all the time.”

You will need to turn in your passport by Saturday at 5 p.m. in order to win prizes. You must also visit all 29 stores. Prizes include gift cards, toys, and more.

