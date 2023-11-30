Series finale of ‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ to air May 13

(WSAW) - Bob ♥ Abishola will end after its fifth and final season.

CBS announced the final season will begin on Feb. 12 and end on May 13.

The show is a love story about Bob (Billy Gardell), a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack, and set his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob was determined to win her heart, and eventually married her, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross serve as executive producers. BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.