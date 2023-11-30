Packers prepare for the Chiefs, aim to continue playoff push

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just a month ago, the Packers season didn’t have much hope. After winning three of their last four games, Green Bay is now firmly in the playoff hunt.

With their record now 5-6, they are a half a game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final wild card spot in the NFC.

“Everybody was ready to abandon ship. Now, everybody’s on the bandwagon,” running back AJ Dillon said. “We just need to keep going, stay even-keel, never get too high, never get too low.”

A win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as difficult as it may be, would get the Packers’ record back to .500 and prove they are a force to be reckoned with in the conference. It would also help establish some consistency, which has been hard to come by for Green Bay.

“I think the consistency, showing up on a daily basis, ready to work, ready to put in the work and wanting to improve is the key to that,” LaFleur said.

It’s no secret that Jordan Love’s success has gone hand-in-hand with the season’s change. The quarterback hasn’t thrown an interception in his last two games.

“I feel like it’s just a comfort. Feeling more comfortable in the pocket,” Love said. :Getting more reps, getting more reps and more comfortable with my reads, understanding what the defense is doing, where I need to go with the ball and just growing and learning every rep I get.”

The group has been consistently described as “young,” yet they’ve grown up together as the season has progressed.

“I think the missed assignments, things like that that we’re having early on are going down,” Love said “Guys are just feeling more comfortable in the system, understanding our roles and now we’re just going out there and playing, executing the plays.”

The task gets a little tougher with the Chiefs coming into town for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The reigning Super Bowl champions are currently 8-3 and boast the second-best record in the AFC.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce get the attention, but lost in the shuffle of the stars on offense is the defense. Kansas City is the number three scoring defense in the NFL.

“I think they have a lot of guys and I think they have something like 30 sacks on the year so they do a lot of different things and they have a lot of players who can do a lot of different roles,” Dillon said.

Pairing that with one of the most dynamic quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, it’s a lethal combination. The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP is still his same-old, game-changing self, meaning the Packers need to be ready.

“He’s going to scramble, try to get out the pocket,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “We got to make sure we good in our rush lanes, rushing the passer and just being aware of that.”

Under the bright lights at Lambeau Field, the Packers are embracing the challenge of the Chiefs with newfound hope of making something out of this season propelling them.

“Night games at Lambeau are really special especially when it gets down to November and December,” offensive tackle Jon Runyan said. “Those are really some of my favorite times, those Sunday night games. I’m really excited. Everybody gets a little more juiced up and we’ll have a little more fun with it for sure.”

The Packers will kickoff against the Chiefs at 7:20 pm on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.