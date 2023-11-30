News and First Alert Weather App
Mobile Community Closet officially opens Thursday with ribbon cutting event

The group held a ribbon cutting for the truck Thursday in Wausau
By Kassandra Sepeda and Tom Zurawski
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After months of preparation, the United Way of Marathon County’s Mobile Community Closet is ready to roll. Three weeks ago, NewsChannel 7 got a sneak peek at the new truck and on Thursday, the organization held an official ribbon cutting.

Inside the Mobile Community Closet are racks of clothing, shoes, and winter items for shopping. All clothing items are free regardless of income. The purpose is to provide clothing to families at popups in locations like schools, churches, community events, and other non-profits.

“It’s very vulnerable to walk into a place that you’re not familiar with,” Director of Community Engagement for the United Way Carly Hanney said. “If we can meet people where they are by going to the places where we already know they feel comfortable, we’re going to be able to make it that much easier to get the help that they need.”

The first trip was on Nov. 16 in Edgar. The project was made possible by a $100,000 grant from Impact100 Greater Wausau — an extension of the brick-and-mortar Community Closet.

