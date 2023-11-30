Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Teen prepare to compete on national stage

(WSAW) - The Miss Wisconsin Organization is pleased to announce that Miss Wisconsin 2023, Lila Szyryj, will be competing for the title of Miss America 2024 during the week of Jan. 6-14 in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, Trinity Horstman, Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2023, will compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen 2024 during the same week in Orlando.

The new Miss America will be crowned by Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke, previously Miss Wisconsin 2022. Stanke, 21, of Wausau, was named Miss America in December. She is the third woman from Wisconsin to be awarded the title.

Szyryj, 22, of Madison, is a 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She will be playing a classical piano selection for the talent competition. Her Community Service Initiative is Breaking Down Breaking News - working toward educating and interacting with the public on media literacy as it relates to our understanding of each other. She has spent her year as Miss Wisconsin traveling the state as a representative of the Miss America opportunity while providing education about media literacy.

Horstman, 17, of Onalaska, is a senior at Holmen High School. She will be tap dancing for the talent competition and her Community Service Initiative is Making Miracles Happen; Supporting Children’s Miracle Network. She has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network through Gunderson Health System as a spokesperson to promote events and raise funds.

For more information on the national competition, please visit www.missamerica.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.