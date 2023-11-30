Hilight Zone Podcast: Back Even Stronger

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli Boys basketball was two wins away from state last season and that’s a good thing when you see how much of their roster is returning.

They lost just two seniors from that team, and they return their two scoring leaders in Camden Schurk and Jaydon Awe. Both are sophomores.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with those two and senior Logan Mayer about the hopes this team has to build off last season’s performance on a new episode of the WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast.

To subscribe or listen to other episodes of the Hilight Zone Podcast, visit here.

