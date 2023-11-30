News and First Alert Weather App
First responders seeing uptick in fires as cold weather moves in

Merrill firefighters have responded to 4 structure fires, this month, 3 were related to home heating
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department has responded to four house fires in the last month. Most are related to the dip in temperatures, but the fire department doesn’t want to see this trend continue.

The Merrill Fire Department says most of these fires can be prevented as long as people do the little things right.

In Merrill, three of the most recent house fires were related to heating the home.

“Most recently we had a couple of incidents one with a wood stove and two with chimney fires,” said Merrill FD Battalion Chief Phil Skoug.

Skoug said while those types of fires are common for this type of year, there are some best practices to keep in mind, especially for chimney fires. If this happens at your house, use a fire extinguisher that sprays dry chemicals.

“If you have that option, especially on a chimney fire, using water can cause that liner to crack,” he explained. “You may have issues where that fire may spread to the other parts of the structure such as the roof or ceiling.”

Now that we are in the holiday season and people have started putting up their Christmas trees, you also need to be aware of electrical fires.

“Keeping your tree watered, don’t overload the outlets if you’re going to use a power strip, plug directly into an outlet,” Skoug said.

When it comes to your chimney, make sure it gets cleaned once a year. There are chimney cleaning logs that are available to buy from most retailers. However, there are still companies that offer chimney cleaning services.

Lastly, ensure you test your smoke alarms in your home each month. Most smoke detectors will last around seven to ten years, but you should change your battery twice a year.

