First Alert Weather: Northern Lights are possible Thursday evening

Perfect weather conditions to view the Northern Lights.
By Mark Holley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Wisconsin has a chance of seeing the Northern Lights Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

A coronal mass ejection, basically a big blob of plasma from the sun is heading towards the earth. This significant event occurred on Nov. 28. The coronal mass ejection(CME) will interact with the planet’s magnetic field causing the possibility of the Northern Lights to be seen not only in Wisconsin, but for much of the northern half of the country.

Thursday Night
Thursday Night(wsaw)

Here are a few tips from chief meteorologist Mark Holley for the best chance to see the Northern Lights tonight.

Tips for the best viewing
Tips for the best viewing(wsaw)

Here are a few photos from viewers in late March of 2023.

March 2023
March 2023(WSAW)
March 2023
March 2023(wsaw)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

