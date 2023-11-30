First Alert Weather: Northern Lights are possible Thursday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Wisconsin has a chance of seeing the Northern Lights Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

A coronal mass ejection, basically a big blob of plasma from the sun is heading towards the earth. This significant event occurred on Nov. 28. The coronal mass ejection(CME) will interact with the planet’s magnetic field causing the possibility of the Northern Lights to be seen not only in Wisconsin, but for much of the northern half of the country.

Here are a few tips from chief meteorologist Mark Holley for the best chance to see the Northern Lights tonight.

Here are a few photos from viewers in late March of 2023.

