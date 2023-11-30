First Alert Weather: Mild for end of November, a weekend winter weather maker possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild temperatures to wrap up the last day of November, Thursday. Seasonable temperatures remain on tap over the next several days. Watching the forecast closely as we head into the upcoming weekend as a winter weather system can track into the Badger State.

Another mild day on tap for North Central Wisconsin Thursday as another warm front pushes through the upper Midwest. Expect afternoon highs to run to the upper 30s, with some spots possibly seeing temperatures in the low 40s. Sunny skies mixing with some passing clouds. Southwest winds turning northwest, ushering in some cooler temperatures overnight. If you have plans to attend the Marshfield Holiday Parade Thursday evening, plan for mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Mild weather and slightly above normal temperatures for this time of the year on Thursday. Highs running towards 40 degrees (WSAW)

Clear skies for the Holiday Parade in Marshfield Thursday evening. Temperatures in the upper 20s (WSAW)

A weak cold front will pass through Thursday afternoon, allowing for low temperatures to cool to the mid-teens Friday morning. Clouds increase throughout Friday, with highs not as mild, sitting near the low to mid 30s. Wausau Holiday Parade Friday evening will feature cloudy skies and temperatures low to mid 20s.

Temperatures in the 20s for Friday evening at the Wausau Holiday Parade (WSAW)

Our next weather maker will arrive over the weekend, bringing some winter precipitation to the Badger State. Cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs sitting in the low to mid 30s. A winter weather system can bring a mix of snow and rain to the region. However, forecast models conflicting each other on timing and location of this weather system.

Clouds over the weekend with highs mid 30s. A weather maker is possible. (WSAW)

One model pushes a band of snow and rain with possibly freezing rain as early as Saturday night, lingering into Sunday morning or afternoon spreading across all of North Central Wisconsin.

One forecast model tries to bring snow & rain as early as Saturday night (WSAW)

Snow and rain possible in parts of North Central Sunday (WSAW)

Another forecast model keeps us dry Saturday night, bringing a band of snow Sunday morning, but keeping any precipitation further south of HWY 29.

Another forecast model keeps us dry Saturday night (WSAW)

One forecast model tries to push precipitation further south in the state Sunday (WSAW)

That being said, there is still time for the track of this winter system to change as we get closer to the weekend. Main concerns would be slippery roads due to snow accumulations, but also the possibility of ice accumulations if freezing rain falls. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you up to date on the latest with this weekend weather maker.

