First Alert Weather: Clouds return Friday, flakes could fly this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A good night for checking out the stars in the sky and almost full moon Thursday night with chilly conditions. Clouds will work back into North Central Wisconsin on Friday, but it will remain dry throughout the day and for the Wausau Holiday Parade in the evening. Don’t expect to see much, if any, sun during the weekend. The next weather maker is forecast to track south and east of Wisconsin on Sunday but could be close enough to produce snow showers in the southern and eastern parts of the area. The new week has more intervals of clouds than sun. A chance of snow showers Monday night, with a light wintry mix or snow showers possible on Wednesday afternoon/evening in the Northwoods with a warm front.

Mostly clear and chilly for the Marshfield Holiday Parade Thursday evening. (WSAW)

November will go down as a milder and drier than average month in Wausau and Rhinelander. Not record-setting on either the temperature or rain/snowfall, but certainly not as cold or snowy as it could have been for this last full month of autumn on the calendar. December is the start of meteorological winter, and it will be a bit cooler for the first day of the month on Friday. With a clear sky overnight into Friday morning, readings will start off in the 10s to low 20s. Sun fading to clouds on Friday, with afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 30s.

Mainly clear Thursday night into Friday morning, chilly. (WSAW)

If you will be heading out to the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday evening, don’t forget to bring along those items to donate for Share Your Holidays, and to wear 2-3 layers to stay warm. Mostly cloudy during the evening, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. At least there won’t be much wind to worry about, with a northeast breeze around 5 mph. Clouds stick around overnight into Saturday. Lows by daybreak Saturday in the low to mid 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler on Friday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and chilly for the Wausau Holiday Parade on Friday evening. (WSAW)

The weekend does feature more clouds than breaks of sun. Good travel weather on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. Sunday, the next weather maker makes a close pass to the Badger State and could bring snow showers into the region from Wausau south and east. The amount of snow is not looking significant, with a coating to around 1″ possible. No less, some slippery conditions may be found on the roads south and east. Highs on Sunday are in the low to mid 30s. Dry with clouds for the Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Temps in the 30s to the upper 20s for the game.

A cool weekend with lots of clouds both days. Chance of snow showers on Sunday. (WSAW)

Snow showers are possible on Sunday, especially south and east of Wausau. (WSAW)

Snow showers possible Sunday evening, especially south and east. (WSAW)

More clouds than sun to start the new work week on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. A chance of snow showers Monday night as a clipper system dives by to our south. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs again in the mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday. A warm front will slide east later in the afternoon and evening, perhaps sparking a light wintry mix or snow showers in the north. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Next Thursday has some sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Seasonably cool the next few days, milder perahps late next week. (WSAW)

