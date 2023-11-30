Email offering refund from DOT is a scam
If you get a text or email, don’t click on the link
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is alerting you to an ongoing email and text message scam.
It’s receiving reports of a phishing scam impersonating the DOT and the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles with offers of a refund. An example posted on the DOT’s social media says it’s offering refunds over $200-- It’s not.
If you get a message like that, don’t respond and don’t click on the link. Account activity alerts and renewal reminders are sent from the DMV’s official e-Notify service.
If you or someone you know fell victim to this scam or any other fraud, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
