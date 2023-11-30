News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Email offering refund from DOT is a scam

If you get a text or email, don’t click on the link
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns not to click on links saying you're owed a refund
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is alerting you to an ongoing email and text message scam.

It’s receiving reports of a phishing scam impersonating the DOT and the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles with offers of a refund. An example posted on the DOT’s social media says it’s offering refunds over $200-- It’s not.

If you get a message like that, don’t respond and don’t click on the link. Account activity alerts and renewal reminders are sent from the DMV’s official e-Notify service.

If you or someone you know fell victim to this scam or any other fraud, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Bear spotted running in Medford
WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station
EJ Weix and the Merrill Boys Basketball team celebrates after hitting a buzzer-beater...
WATCH: Merrill boys basketball hits 2 buzzer-beaters for wins
Elegant Occasions
Elegant Occasions to close Wausau store in March after 23 years

Latest News

Sylvan Hill is Offering Punch Cards this Season - 11.30.2023
Holiday Season at The Grand interview - 11.30.2023
Sylvan Hill Opens Dec. 16 - 11.30.2023
Mild, and above average temperatures Thursday near the upper 30s to the low 40s
First Alert Weather: Mild for end of November, a weekend winter weather maker possible