During 1997 visit to Marshfield, Henry Kissinger hitched a ride with a farmer after limo hit deer

(WSAW) - On Wednesday, Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, died at age 100.

What some may not remember was an unfortunate incident involving Kissinger during a visit to Marshfield.

In September 1997, Kissinger was headed to the dedication of the Melvin Laird Center at Marshfield Clinic. Kissinger was the keynote speaker. The center is named after former Wisconsin Congressman and Nixon Defense Secretary Melvin Laird.

About 10-miles from Marshfield, the limo Kissinger was riding in hit a deer. He was not hurt, but the car could no longer be driven. So Kissenger got a ride to the event in a local farmer’s pickup truck.

The farmer said Kissinger told him he didn’t like limos anyway and enjoyed the view from the cab of the truck.

