News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

During 1997 visit to Marshfield, Henry Kissinger hitched a ride with a farmer after limo hit deer

Henry Kissinger during visit to Marshfield on Sept. 12, 1997
Henry Kissinger during visit to Marshfield on Sept. 12, 1997(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - On Wednesday, Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, died at age 100.

What some may not remember was an unfortunate incident involving Kissinger during a visit to Marshfield.

In September 1997, Kissinger was headed to the dedication of the Melvin Laird Center at Marshfield Clinic. Kissinger was the keynote speaker. The center is named after former Wisconsin Congressman and Nixon Defense Secretary Melvin Laird.

About 10-miles from Marshfield, the limo Kissinger was riding in hit a deer. He was not hurt, but the car could no longer be driven. So Kissenger got a ride to the event in a local farmer’s pickup truck.

The farmer said Kissinger told him he didn’t like limos anyway and enjoyed the view from the cab of the truck.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bear spotted running in Medford
WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Experts say, leave the puffy jacket at home, and opt for something lighter to dress your child...
Be wary of your child’s winter coat when traveling in the car
EJ Weix and the Merrill Boys Basketball team celebrates after hitting a buzzer-beater...
WATCH: Merrill boys basketball hits 2 buzzer-beaters for wins

Latest News

A ribbon cutting was held for the turck Thursday in Wausau
United Way of Marathon Co. Mobile Community Closet ready to roll
Northern Lights to be visible on Nov. 30
Northern Lights to be visible on Nov. 30
The 2011 law, known as Act 10, has withstood numerous legal challenges over the past dozen years
Unions representing teachers and other public workers sue to reverse collective bargaining restrictions
Protestors of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's bill to eliminate collective bargaining rights for...
Unions in Wisconsin sue to reverse collective bargaining restrictions on teachers, others