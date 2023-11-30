Benefit to be held Saturday in Wausau for toddler with rare disease

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau family will hold a fundraiser Saturday to help offset medical costs for their 1-year-old daughter.

Cecelia ‘Cece’ was born May 12, 2022 and diagnosed with Pallister Hall’s Syndrome.

PHS is so rare there are only 100 known cases worldwide. Symptoms can vary from patient to patient and affect many physical aspects of the patient’s life.

The benefit starts at noon on Saturday, Dec. 2. It will be held at the Wausau Labor Temple. It’s located at 318 S. 3rd Avenue.

Christmas for Cece Benefit poster (Heather Poltrock | Trinity Olson)

