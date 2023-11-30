Appleton International Airport breaking ground on major expansion

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday at the Appleton International Airport, officials will break ground on a $66 million expansion project that will more than double the airport’s current size.

More gates, expanded bathrooms, and even a beer garden; big plans are in progress for the Appleton International Airport. Along with the expansion, travelers can also expect carriers to provide nonstop flights to 17 locations.

“I’m in airports all the time,” said Jeremy Braun, who lives in Appleton. “I will say the big airports make sure there’s a lot of amenities there, but what makes this so special is that I can leave my house in 10 minutes and be sitting right there. I don’t know where else you can do that.”

This project comes in response for what airport officials believe the community needs.

According to TSA data, Appleton Airport is the fastest-growing airport in Wisconsin. Their goal in mind? One million travelers.

With this expansion comes the expectation of so many new travelers. Airport director, Abe Weber, explains how they plan to handle the volume.

“Our staff are solely focused on customer experience and making the journey from curb to gate as seamless as possible,” said Weber. “So, we’re constantly looking at how we can improve the parking situation. How can we improve check-in and the checkpoint, all the way to the gate. So, I believe we can put processes in place keep wait times very low.”

Even businesses within Appleton are preparing for the higher volume. Jennifer Stephany shares plans for those coming to visit.

“We have a vast array of businesses from services to shopping to dining to attractions. And really highlighting those points for visitors is really important as we start to see that foot traffic increase,” said Jennifer Stephany, the Executive Director of Appleton Downtown Inc.

Funding is coming, in part, from a combination of state, federal and regional grants. The project is slated to be finished in late 2025.

