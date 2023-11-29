News and First Alert Weather App
WPS reminds people of ways to stay safe and save energy during the holidays

(Juliana Alford)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - While you deck the halls for the holiday, be sure you don’t overload your outlets — or your energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service has shared simple ways to have a festive, frugal, and fire-free holiday season.

Make sure there aren’t any exposed or frayed wires or other signs of damage on any decorations you need to plug in by thoroughly inspecting everything. Also, double-check the tag or label on your extension cords and light strands to make sure they are safe for outdoor use. Never overload your outlets or string too many lights together either. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on how many strands you can connect and how to do so safely.

To save money and energy this season, try switching over to LED lights. They use less energy compared to incandescent lights and can last up to 20 years. Also, put your holiday lights and powered outdoor decorations on a timer. That way, there’s no risk you’ll forget to turn them off when you go to bed. Lastly, instead of adding more lights to your tree, brighten existing lighting with tinsel, mirrored ornaments, and other reflective items.

Before you make your own list and check it twice, compare your options with WPS’ holiday lighting calculator. For more energy efficiency tips, go to the WPS website.

