Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A generous donation from Patriot Auto Repair in Weston is going to a woman who currently lives at the Hagar House.

The Hagar House is a home for women, moms, and kids in crisis in Wausau. Around one in four of the moms who live at the Hagar House don’t have a vehicle, so this prompted patriot auto repair to step in and help do something about it.

Patriot Auto Repair bought a 2011 Hyundai Tucson and did thousands of dollars in repairs to make it road-ready.

“This will really help her be free from that cycle of crisis when she has a vehicle she can go to and from work,” said Executive Director of The Hagar House Jessica Bretl. “So when Jim called and asked if we would be interested in a vehicle that we could generously gift to our moms it was just an amazing offer.”

Nina is one of those women. A single mother with a son. She said it warms her heart to receive a car.

“I feel so blessed first of all to have met the women at the Hager House and how they support me and my son just emotionally and through faith and opening a lot of doors for us that I didn’t really think or feel was possible before I met them,” Nina said.

Patriot Auto Repair has been in business for nine years and owner Jim Pinsonneault said this is by far one of their best days.

“We thought what a better way than to give this car to them,” he said. “Pay it forward and try and help someone on their journey to better themselves.”

Nina said she feels more self-confident now that she’ll be able to do things on her own.

“I’m just really thankful for all the ladies that the Hager house and the time that they put into everything and everyone so they’re just really awesome,” Nina shared.

“It just feels great to be able to give back to other people who want to help themselves,” Pinsonneault added.

