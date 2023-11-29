Wausau Conservatory of Music to host Christmas for Kids event Dec. 10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is for kids - you’ve certainly heard that before. Now, an event in Wausau is getting its title from that old saying.

Laurie Maegli from the Wausau Conservatory of Music joined NewsChannel 7 in studio to talk about the event.

The Christmas for Kids event will be held at the Conservatory on Sunday, Dec. 10. Decorations fill every corner of the Conservatory and the community is invited to explore the winter wonderland. Children and parents will be treated to a variety of entertainment, games, holiday music, and of course, pictures with Santa.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.