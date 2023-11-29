WATCH: Merrill boys basketball hits 2 buzzer-beaters for wins

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - When Merrill boys basketball’s varsity and junior varsity teams were given one last opportunity to win games last night, they both delivered in dramatic fashion.

Each team hit threes as time expired in back-to-back games against Shawano to send the Blue Jays home with two wins.

In the Blue Jays junior varsity game, they were tied 46-46 with Shawano with under ten seconds to play. After inbounding the ball on the opposite end of the court to Charles Kalinowski, who dribbled the ball to cross midcourt and hit the three-pointer.

In the varsity game immediately following that game-ender, Merrill found themselves down 68-67 with five seconds left. A clever inbound gave EJ Weix an open look from three-point range and he drilled it for the 70-68 win.

Both wins were in the team’s first games of the year.

