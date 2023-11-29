WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a surprising sighting for customers filling up at a Medford gas station.

Zachary Brockhaus said he was leaving work at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning when he spotted a black bear running from Kwik Trip to the Medford Coop.

Brockhaus’ dad told NewsChannel 7 that initially his son thought it was a dog.

The video has been shared to Facebook. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the video has more than 840 shares.

