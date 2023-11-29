News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

WATCH: Bear runs past customers at Medford gas station

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a surprising sighting for customers filling up at a Medford gas station.

Zachary Brockhaus said he was leaving work at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning when he spotted a black bear running from Kwik Trip to the Medford Coop.

Brockhaus’ dad told NewsChannel 7 that initially his son thought it was a dog.

The video has been shared to Facebook. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the video has more than 840 shares.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Childrens Imaginarium set to open on Dec 6th
A look inside the new Children’s Imaginarium in downtown Wausau
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
Luis Rodriguez-Moreno, 30
Man charged with attempted homicide in Plover incident

Latest News

WATCH: Black bear spotted at Medford Kwik Trip
WPS reminds people of ways to stay safe and save energy during the holidays
DNR free tree seedlings.
DNR offers free tree seedlings to fourth graders ahead of 2024 Arbor Day
Fuzzy's Holiday Claw 'Rita
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop introduces new Holiday Claws ‘Rita