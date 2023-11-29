Volunteer Time Off, a way local businesses are incentivizing charity work

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Giving Tuesday is not just for donating money and goods. According to givingtuesday.org, 10 million people in the U.S. volunteered for the day in 2022.

That generosity is being echoed closer to home in central Wisconsin. Donna Ambrose, the executive director of The Neighbors’ Place, said volunteer groups have seen a big uptick in employees.

“Today, we are doing diapers for The Neighbors’ Place so we are wrapping up diapers,” said Tiffany Burnett, credit analyst at Incredible Bank.

Burnett found her passion for volunteering at The Neighbors’ Place.

“I started probably about two and a half years ago doing the pantry stocking and helping with the diapers in The Babies Place and most recently this year I became a board member,” she said.

She got started with an opportunity through her job which offers Volunteer Time Off, or VTO. Ambrose said there are a lot of ways businesses offer VTO.

Employees like Burnett can earn extra vacation time and grant money for the organization they’re helping with logged hours. Other companies use it like normal PTO, but with VTO you get paid for the hours you volunteer.

Conexus Credit Union offers 16 hours a year. Many businesses offer eight, but more than half of Conexus employees use at least four hours a year.

“This year we are aiming for 3,500 and I am very confident that we’ll reach that by the end of the year,” said Bailey Sleeper, organizational giving specialist at Connexus.

Sleeper said not only is it a way to help others, but also improve yourself.

“Volunteering is really one of those things that supports an individual holistically in ensuring that their mental health is supported by their ability to give back and feel connected to their community,” Sleeper shared.

“It really is a very humbling experience for a lot of our employees,” said Craig Uhlenbrauck, senior vice president Wausau office, Miron Construction. “It really helps us understand what a lot of us have as individuals and as families and what we take for granted.”

At Miron Construction, they like to participate together — gathering gifts for families, serving at food banks, and helping at The Neighbors’ Place are just a few ways the group volunteers.

Foundation Finance Company employees like to do the same. “We hear a lot from employees that they really value that time they like giving back to their community,” said Kyleah Rusch, employment branding specialist with Foundation Finance.

They’ve logged 425 volunteer hours since 2017 when they began offering VTO.

“Personally, for me, when we did it I was new to the team so it was a really nice way to spend the day with my coworkers and get to know them,” Rusch added.

“It’s not only an opportunity for those employees to learn more about non-profits in their community, but it really speaks to the employer that they embrace the work that non-profits in our community do and give their employees exposure to that,” said Ambrose.

Sleeper added that while the uptick in volunteering during the holidays is a welcome trend, it’s important to remember these organizations could use your help year-round.

