Shop Small in Stevens Point with passport event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing in Stevens Point, and there’s quite a bit of incentive to support local business. Shop Small Week 2023 is underway, and is giving people the chance to win prizes when shopping downtown.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and Shop Small Chairperson Tara Manzke stopped by Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share how people can get involved in the event. Passports can be picked up at the Stevens Point Convention and Visitor’s Bureau or Bria Bella & Co. Participants have until Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m. to collect stamps from participating businesses. That’s when passports must be returned to the Stevens Point Convention and Visitor’s Bureau or Bria Bella & Co. A drawing for prizes donated by local businesses will be held the following week.

Click here to learn more about the event.

