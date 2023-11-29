News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Shop Small in Stevens Point with passport event

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing in Stevens Point, and there’s quite a bit of incentive to support local business. Shop Small Week 2023 is underway, and is giving people the chance to win prizes when shopping downtown.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and Shop Small Chairperson Tara Manzke stopped by Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share how people can get involved in the event. Passports can be picked up at the Stevens Point Convention and Visitor’s Bureau or Bria Bella & Co. Participants have until Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m. to collect stamps from participating businesses. That’s when passports must be returned to the Stevens Point Convention and Visitor’s Bureau or Bria Bella & Co. A drawing for prizes donated by local businesses will be held the following week.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Childrens Imaginarium set to open on Dec 6th
A look inside the new Children’s Imaginarium in downtown Wausau
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
Luis Rodriguez-Moreno, 30
Man charged with attempted homicide in Plover incident
Jonathan Rodriguez, 38
Wausau PD warns of city’s meth usage following $10K drug bust on Monday

Latest News

Old Fashioned Christmas Festival Starts Saturday in Wausau - 11.29.2023
Shop Small Businesses in Stevens Point interview - 11.29.2023
Old Fashioned Christmas Festival on Saturday in Wausau - 11.29.2023
Above freezing temperatures over the next several days
First Alert Weather: Above freezing temperatures starting Wednesday