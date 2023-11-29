Program helps give kids daily bedtime routine

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - When you buy a beer and pizza combo, you’ll be entered into a Sawmill raffle to help kids have a cozy night with a program through Sawmill Brewing Co.

It’s a program that helps give Merrill children in 4K a guaranteed bedtime routine with comfy pajamas, a blanket, and a storybook.

“I’m very happy to say that every single student enrolled in 4K, whether it’s public or parochial, will receive a bedtime routine package that we call here, ‘Oh Cozy Night,’” said Program Coordinator Trisha Kubichek.

People who purchase a combo will receive clothing tags with their names on them, which will be hung up inside the brewery. It’s a symbol of the program’s appreciation for those families who participated in the fundraiser.

“The people that are helping with this drive purchase all the pajamas themselves with money donated to either directly to a Venmo account that we have or through our ‘Oh Cozy Night’ package,” Trisha said.

If you don’t have time to sit down and enjoy beer and pizza, you can always take it on the go.

“We wanted to make it so it was an option for everybody,” said Zach Kubichek, co-owner of Sawmill Brewing Company. “It doesn’t have to be a hot pizza. You know, with two pints of beer here, if you just wanna grab it and go or you’re in a hurry. If you wanna support, grab a frozen pizza, grab a crowler, and you can enjoy it at home,”

The ‘Oh Cozy Night’ motto is that ‘Good Nights Lead to Better Days’. It’s a phrase that has stuck with them since they first started.

“By giving families a bedtime routine kit to kind of help them wind the long day down, we’re hoping that leads to a good day the following day,” added Trisha.

The ‘Oh Cozy Night’ program started in 2020. To learn more, or to purchase the combo, you can visit the Sawmill Brewing Company website. If you’re not in the area, you can also Venmo them @Sawmill-BrewingCo.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.