Oneida Co. to close ATV/UTV trails and campground on Dec. 4

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County ATV/UTV Trail System and Enterprise Campground will officially close for the 2023 season at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

The Oneida County Forestry Department, which oversees the trails and campground, would like to thank all the ATV/UTV clubs and volunteers for their hard work and dedication in keeping the trails safe and in great shape this season.

The Oneida County ATV Trail system is scheduled to reopen in May 2024. For more information, click here.

