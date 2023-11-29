News and First Alert Weather App
NFL sets Thanksgiving Day audience record for second straight year, averaging 34.1 million

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL set a Thanksgiving Day viewership record for the second straight year, with the three games averaging 34.1 million viewers on TV and digital platforms.

The average is a 1.5% increase over last season, which had a 33.6 million average.

The late afternoon game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys averaged 41.8 million, making it the second-most watched regular-season game on record behind last year’s game on Thanksgiving between the Cowboys and New York Giants (42.06 million).

The matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions was the most-watched early Thanksgiving game on record, averaging 33.7 million on Fox.

NBC’s primetime game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks averaged 26.9 million, the highest audience for the Thanksgiving night game in eight years.

Ratings for the first Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets on Amazon Prime Video are expected to be released on Wednesday.

