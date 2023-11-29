The Neighbors’ Place has a new cooler truck to serve more people in Marathon Co.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new refrigerated truck that’s about 12 feet long and can carry about 4000 pounds of food.

The new truck is larger than their delivery van, so it can hold lots of food, including that which would be considered ‘perishable’ if not kept in a refrigerator. Over the years, The Neighbors’ Place has been researching who has been coming into the market — and those numbers keep growing.

“We typically see that around the holiday season as school begins as well,” said The Neighbors’ Place Community Engagement Manager Elizabeth Robinson. “There’s an uptick in families who are coming to access our services just because they are seeing their expenses go up.”

However, families who might not be coming in as much seem to be from rural communities.

“For people living in Athens, that’s still a 40-minute drive to get food,” Robinson said. “I mean how many people are willing to drive that far to get food? That’s a big ask, that’s a lot of time.”

Once they do start to deliver, they will most likely have their refrigerated truck parked at one location.

“Each household is getting one to two boxes worth of food depending on their household size. I imagine it will be a more centralized location and people will come to us just making it more efficient that way,” Robinson added.

If a family can’t come to the truck, The Neighbors’ Place will find a way to get that food on the table for them.

“What we often do is have people serve as a proxy, so people can pick up on behalf of a family,” Robinson explained.

Additionally, with this refrigerated truck, they can continue to research “food deserts” in our area.

“Our numbers are definitely going to go up. We’ll have to see how, then we continue to expand and grow our food supply,” said Robinson.

The Neighbors’ Place plans to have the truck up and running by early 2024. Not only will the truck hold perishable items it will hold non-perishable items as well from The Babies Place.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.