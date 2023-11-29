Mosinee family honored at Capitol ceremony for outstanding work as adoptive parents

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A family from Mosinee was honored Wednesday for their devotion to providing children a safe and loving place to grow up.

JoAnn and Alfred Reissmann of Mosinee were one of six families honored at the Capitol. The ceremony was streamed live on WisEye.com. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families presented them with the 2023 Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent Award. The annual ceremony coincides with Adoption Month.

Deputy Administrator, Division of Safety & Permanence, John Elliott introduced the family.

“Earlier this year they adopted four siblings, which meant that children can remain and grow together as a unit. JoAnn and Alfred have shown their commitment to helping their children achieve everything they set out to do,” said Elliott.

According to a news release, the couple has helped build a strong connection with the children’s birth family and celebrate this connection with get-togethers and holidays.

The recipients were chosen based on their stories of exceptional dedication, commitment and sacrifice made to ensure their adopted children received the important family bonds that only a “forever” family can provide.

