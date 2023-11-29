Milwaukee Pro Soccer debut delayed 1 year

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Plans to bring a pro soccer team to Wisconsin have been delayed by a year.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Pro Soccer announced the franchise plans to begin play in the United Soccer League in 2026-- a year later than initially announced.

“As the highest level of pro soccer in the state of Wisconsin, we know we only have one opening day, and we want to make sure we get that product, that fan experience, and our facilities right,” said Conor Caloia, Milwaukee Pro Soccer’s Chief Operating Officer. “The stadium and experience we will bring will be worth the wait. We’re excited for a successful kickoff season in 2026.”

2026 also marks the first time the United States, in addition to Mexico and Canada, will host the FIFA World Cup since 1994.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer is slated to join the USL Championship. The league has 24 clubs in major metropolitan markets including Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Detroit, and Indianapolis.

