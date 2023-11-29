News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Milwaukee Pro Soccer debut delayed 1 year

Milwaukee Pro Soccer
Milwaukee Pro Soccer(Milwaukee Pro Soccer website)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Plans to bring a pro soccer team to Wisconsin have been delayed by a year.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Pro Soccer announced the franchise plans to begin play in the United Soccer League in 2026-- a year later than initially announced.

“As the highest level of pro soccer in the state of Wisconsin, we know we only have one opening day, and we want to make sure we get that product, that fan experience, and our facilities right,” said Conor Caloia, Milwaukee Pro Soccer’s Chief Operating Officer. “The stadium and experience we will bring will be worth the wait. We’re excited for a successful kickoff season in 2026.”

2026 also marks the first time the United States, in addition to Mexico and Canada, will host the FIFA World Cup since 1994.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer is slated to join the USL Championship. The league has 24 clubs in major metropolitan markets including Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Detroit, and Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Childrens Imaginarium set to open on Dec 6th
A look inside the new Children’s Imaginarium in downtown Wausau
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Weston auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Luis Rodriguez-Moreno, 30
Man charged with attempted homicide in Plover incident

Latest News

Matthew Allen Jr.
Man charged in Lac du Flambeau stabbing pleads not guilty
Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker
JoAnn and Alfred Reissmann of Mosinee were one of six families honored at the Capitol
Alfred Reissmann of Mosinee honored for outstanding work as adoptive parent
Mosinee family honored at Capitol ceremony for outstanding work as adoptive parents