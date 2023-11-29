News and First Alert Weather App
Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

