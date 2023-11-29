Fuzzy’s Taco Shop introduces new Holiday Claws ‘Rita

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Now through Sunday, Dec. 31, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be selling its Holiday Claws ‘Rita as part of its FOMO feature.

This cocktail features Fuzzy’s signature frozen lime margarita with a strawberry swirl and a dunked black cherry White Claw served with a green sugar or salt rim.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 2805 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

