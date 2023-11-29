Fuzzy’s Taco Shop introduces new Holiday Claws ‘Rita
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Now through Sunday, Dec. 31, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be selling its Holiday Claws ‘Rita as part of its FOMO feature.
This cocktail features Fuzzy’s signature frozen lime margarita with a strawberry swirl and a dunked black cherry White Claw served with a green sugar or salt rim.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 2805 Schofield Ave. in Weston.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.