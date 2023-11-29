First Alert Weather: Above freezing temperatures starting Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seasonable and mild temperatures return to the Badger State Wednesday. The trend is expected to continue over the next 7 days. Be on a look out for our next weather maker over the upcoming weekend. Snow mixed with rain will be possible.

Above freezing temperatures over the next several days (WSAW)

Not so chilly waking up Wednesday morning as a warm front ushers over the Badger State early Wednesday. Morning temperatures in the teens to low 20s, with wind chills 5-10 degrees above zero. Passing clouds Wednesday morning, mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs warming towards the mid-30s, 10-degrees warmer than Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures above freezing point return Wednesday with sunny skies (WSAW)

A rinse and repeat type of forecast on tap for Thursday and Friday. Some morning clouds, but otherwise mostly sunny. Highs continue to sit around the low to mid 30s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. If you have plans to attend the Marshfield Holiday Parade Thursday night or the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday night, plan for evening temperatures to sit around the mid-20s.

Evening temperatures in Marshfield Thursday evening in the mid to upper 20s (WSAW)

Friday evening temperatures in the mid 20s (WSAW)

Little to no changes in high temperatures over the upcoming weekend. However, clouds return for both Saturday and Sunday. As of now, a winter weather system could try to set up over the Badger State late Saturday into Sunday which will try to bring in a snow and rain mix. The forecast will continue to undergo modifications as we get closer to the end of this week.

A winter weather maker looks to be brewing in the forecast for late Saturday. (WSAW)

A band of snow and rain is possible heading into Sunday (WSAW)

