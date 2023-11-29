D.C. Everest boys hockey shut out the Northwest Icemen in home opener, winning 10-0

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Evergreens walked away from their home opener victorious, blanking the Northwest icemen 10-0.

Of Everest’s 10 goals, six came from hat tricks via sophomore Adam McKaig and junior Thomas Passineau. Sophomore Griffen Bunnell and held a clean slate through it all, finishing with 19 total saves.

D.C. Everest now moves to 2-1 on the season and will next square off at Marquette in Brookfield Friday, Dec. 1st, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.