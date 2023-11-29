Celebrate Christmas the old fashioned way this weekend at Willow Springs Gardens in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a way to get in the Christmas spirit, but want to keep some old traditions alive, you may want to stop by Willow Springs Gardens in Wausau this weekend.

The old-fashioned Christmas has been a tradition at Willow Springs for the last 15 years. Owners Dennis and Peggy Griffin will be busy this weekend hosting an event that they work so hard to plan. Peggy says your kids will be able to make snowmen out of ping pong balls, string together popcorn and cranberries, or create a holiday picture frame. The idea of the festival is to get people to slow down and enjoy the Christmas season together. It’s an event that’s very dear to Peggy’s heart.

“I was a single mom once upon a time, and that feeling sticks with me, so I just understand how some of them have to live with that, and so we just want to make it affordable, and make it a fun festival that they can just have a good time. That type of thing,” said Peggy Griffin.

The crafts for the little’s range from $1 to $6. Adults can also make wreaths, if you want to make one, the cost starts at $15. If you want to make crafts at the event, they start at opening time at 10 a.m. and it lasts until 6 p.m. They will also be making them from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.

This year, they’re also hoping you can help them do a little good. Owner Peggy Griffin says you can come to the festival on Saturday and Sunday, and pick up a Christmas card, and write a thoughtful or encouraging word to someone who may not get a card at Christmas.

“We supply the cards, and we supply not so much the words, but we can help you if it’s if you don’t know what to say, and then we get them together, and we give them to the area nursing homes, and they really do appreciate them,” said Griffin.

The Old-Fashioned Christmas festival starts on Saturday at the town hall building at Willow. If you want to participate, it starts at 10 am. It lasts until Sunday at 1:00. Admission is free, but some activities do cost money.

There are also two special meals that will be served to customers, a feast on Saturday evening and brunch on Sunday morning. Plus, those beloved horse-drawn sleigh rides are $5 on Saturday.

The Christmas feast featuring turkey, potatoes, with cranberries and gravy is 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. The Christmas brunch is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday featuring breakfast food.

Willow Springs Gardens is at 5480 Hillcrest Dr. in Wausau.

