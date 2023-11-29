Brewers closer Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Brewers closer Devin Williams has been named the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year, the MLB announced Wednesday.

Williams has been one of the best relievers in baseball for a long time, with his 1.75 ERA dating back to 2020 the best in MLB. Last season, he had a 1.53 ERA with 35 saves. He also struck out 87 batters in 58.2 innings, good for a 13.35 K/9, fifth-best in the MLB.

This is his second career time winning the award, with the last one coming in 2020.

