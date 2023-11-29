News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers closer Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

FILE -Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams throws during the second inning of a spring training...
FILE -Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Baltimore’s Félix Bautista was a unanimous winner of the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams won the Trevor Hoffman National League honor on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.(AP Photo Mory Gash | (AP PHOTO))
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Brewers closer Devin Williams has been named the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year, the MLB announced Wednesday.

Williams has been one of the best relievers in baseball for a long time, with his 1.75 ERA dating back to 2020 the best in MLB. Last season, he had a 1.53 ERA with 35 saves. He also struck out 87 batters in 58.2 innings, good for a 13.35 K/9, fifth-best in the MLB.

This is his second career time winning the award, with the last one coming in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

