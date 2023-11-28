Wittenberg-Birnamwood outlasts Antigo in boys’ basketball showdown

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wittenberg-Birnamwood boys’ basketball team picked up their first win of the season in their first game of the year by topping Antigo 50-46 Monday night in Wittenberg.

A slow start scoring plagued both teams, but eventually, the Chargers revved to life behind a nice night from Jett Rogowski. Antigo made it tight the entire way, but the Chargers pulled away late to win the game by four.

The win gives Wittenberg-Birnamwood a 1-0 start. They’re back in action Tuesday as they travel to Pulaski. Antigo falls to 1-2 with a loss as they visit Rhinelander on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.