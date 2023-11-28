News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wittenberg-Birnamwood outlasts Antigo in boys’ basketball showdown

By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wittenberg-Birnamwood boys’ basketball team picked up their first win of the season in their first game of the year by topping Antigo 50-46 Monday night in Wittenberg.

A slow start scoring plagued both teams, but eventually, the Chargers revved to life behind a nice night from Jett Rogowski. Antigo made it tight the entire way, but the Chargers pulled away late to win the game by four.

The win gives Wittenberg-Birnamwood a 1-0 start. They’re back in action Tuesday as they travel to Pulaski. Antigo falls to 1-2 with a loss as they visit Rhinelander on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wesley J. Winters
Wausau police looking for wanted man
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Jonathan Rodriguez, 38
Wausau PD warns of city’s meth usage following $10K drug bust on Monday
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Central Wisconsin Storm forward Tristan Wicklund looks to lead the Storm in more ways than one.
Hello, My Name Is: Tristan Wicklund
Hagen has been the Colby head coach for the last seven years.
Jim Hagen retiring as Colby football head coach
Antigo vs. Witt-Birn
Antigo vs. Witt-Birn
HMNI: Tristan Wicklund
HMNI: Tristan Wicklund