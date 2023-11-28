News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Warm up with cozy recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather outside is frightful, but warming up with a bowl of soup is delightful. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to share a soup recipe that’s sure to warm you from the inside out.

Dairy-Free Crockpot Broccoli Potato Soup

INGREDIENTS
  • 7-8 russet potatoes peeled and chopped
  • 1 medium onion chopped, apprx 1 cup
  • 32 oz. vegetable broth
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • 2 1/2 cups chopped broccoli fresh or frozen
  • 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 1/2 cup sour cream or dairy-free cream cheese
  • 1 cup dairy-free cheese shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Add potatoes, onion, broth, salt and pepper to crockpot.
  2. Cover and cook on low 4-5 hours or until potatoes are tender and fall off a fork.
  3. Using an immersion blender, blend until soup reaches desired thickness.
  4. Add milk and sour cream (See Notes on Dairy-Free Swap Options)
  5. Stir in broccoli, Cook on high for 1-2 hours. (Generally 1 hour for fresh broccoli, 2 hours for frozen)
  6. Top with extra salt, pepper and cheese.
  7. Notes
  8. All dairy-free ingredients can easily be swapped with dairy ingredients.
  9. Instead of sour cream try dairy-free cream cheese, dairy-free greek yogurt, or simply omit and add additional ½ cup almond milk.

She also shared a recipe that’ll help you use up the last of your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Apple Spiced Mashed Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

INGREDIENTS
  • 1 7/8 cups 376 g Sugar
  • 2 1/4 cups 280 g All-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup 113 g Butter, unsalted
  • 1/8 cup 20 g Mashed potatoes
  • 2 each 218 g Apples, granny smith, grated
  • 2 each 110 g Eggs, whole, large
  • 1 1/4 cups 287 g Applesauce
  • 1 tsp 6 g Salt
  • 2 tsp 5 g Cinnamon, ground
  • 1 tsp 2 g Nutmeg, ground
  • 1/2 tsp 1 g Cloves, ground
  • 1 tsp 4 g Baking soda
  • 6 tbsp 85 g Butter, unsalted, room temperature
  • 2 cups 470 g Cream cheese, room temperature
  • 2 1/2 cups 312 g Sugar, powdered
  • 2 1/2 tsp 12 ml Vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS
Apple spiced mashed potato cake:
  1. Gather all ingredients and equipment needed.
  2. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease or butter parchment paper lined 9-inch cake pan or 7-inch loaf pan.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
  4. In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar with a hand mixer or spatula, until light, fluffy, and well combined.
  5. Mix in eggs, one at a time till well incorporated.
  6. Fold in applesauce, apples, and mashed potatoes.
  7. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and gently stir or mix until fully incorporated.
  8. Pour cake batter into the prepared baking dish.
  9. Bake for 30-40 minutes or till a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack
Cream cheese frosting:
  1. In a bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or bowl and spatula, cream butter until smooth.
  2. Add cream cheese and cream until light and fluffy.
  3. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until smooth.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jonathan Rodriguez, 38
Wausau PD warns of city’s meth usage following $10K drug bust on Monday
‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ airs Monday on CBS
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Lincoln County creek
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Dairy-Free Crockpot Broccoli Potato Soup - 11.28.2023
The event celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.
Volunteers work to fill growing need at First Presbyterian Church holiday dinner, approximatly 850 meals served
Dine and Dish: Farmers Home
Team dinner brings Farmers Home Restaurant new life
Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Tasty beef appetizer will upgrade your Thanksgiving dinner