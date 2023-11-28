Warm up with cozy recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather outside is frightful, but warming up with a bowl of soup is delightful. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to share a soup recipe that’s sure to warm you from the inside out.
Dairy-Free Crockpot Broccoli Potato Soup
INGREDIENTS
- 7-8 russet potatoes peeled and chopped
- 1 medium onion chopped, apprx 1 cup
- 32 oz. vegetable broth
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- 2 1/2 cups chopped broccoli fresh or frozen
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup sour cream or dairy-free cream cheese
- 1 cup dairy-free cheese shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add potatoes, onion, broth, salt and pepper to crockpot.
- Cover and cook on low 4-5 hours or until potatoes are tender and fall off a fork.
- Using an immersion blender, blend until soup reaches desired thickness.
- Add milk and sour cream (See Notes on Dairy-Free Swap Options)
- Stir in broccoli, Cook on high for 1-2 hours. (Generally 1 hour for fresh broccoli, 2 hours for frozen)
- Top with extra salt, pepper and cheese.
- Notes
- All dairy-free ingredients can easily be swapped with dairy ingredients.
- Instead of sour cream try dairy-free cream cheese, dairy-free greek yogurt, or simply omit and add additional ½ cup almond milk.
She also shared a recipe that’ll help you use up the last of your Thanksgiving leftovers.
Apple Spiced Mashed Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
INGREDIENTS
- 1 7/8 cups 376 g Sugar
- 2 1/4 cups 280 g All-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup 113 g Butter, unsalted
- 1/8 cup 20 g Mashed potatoes
- 2 each 218 g Apples, granny smith, grated
- 2 each 110 g Eggs, whole, large
- 1 1/4 cups 287 g Applesauce
- 1 tsp 6 g Salt
- 2 tsp 5 g Cinnamon, ground
- 1 tsp 2 g Nutmeg, ground
- 1/2 tsp 1 g Cloves, ground
- 1 tsp 4 g Baking soda
- 6 tbsp 85 g Butter, unsalted, room temperature
- 2 cups 470 g Cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 1/2 cups 312 g Sugar, powdered
- 2 1/2 tsp 12 ml Vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS
Apple spiced mashed potato cake:
- Gather all ingredients and equipment needed.
- Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease or butter parchment paper lined 9-inch cake pan or 7-inch loaf pan.
- In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar with a hand mixer or spatula, until light, fluffy, and well combined.
- Mix in eggs, one at a time till well incorporated.
- Fold in applesauce, apples, and mashed potatoes.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet and gently stir or mix until fully incorporated.
- Pour cake batter into the prepared baking dish.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes or till a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack
Cream cheese frosting:
- In a bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or bowl and spatula, cream butter until smooth.
- Add cream cheese and cream until light and fluffy.
- Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until smooth.
