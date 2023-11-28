Warm up with cozy recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather outside is frightful, but warming up with a bowl of soup is delightful. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to share a soup recipe that’s sure to warm you from the inside out.

INGREDIENTS

7-8 russet potatoes peeled and chopped

1 medium onion chopped, apprx 1 cup

32 oz. vegetable broth

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 1/2 cups chopped broccoli fresh or frozen

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup sour cream or dairy-free cream cheese

1 cup dairy-free cheese shredded

INSTRUCTIONS

Add potatoes, onion, broth, salt and pepper to crockpot. Cover and cook on low 4-5 hours or until potatoes are tender and fall off a fork. Using an immersion blender, blend until soup reaches desired thickness. Add milk and sour cream (See Notes on Dairy-Free Swap Options) Stir in broccoli, Cook on high for 1-2 hours. (Generally 1 hour for fresh broccoli, 2 hours for frozen) Top with extra salt, pepper and cheese. Notes All dairy-free ingredients can easily be swapped with dairy ingredients. Instead of sour cream try dairy-free cream cheese, dairy-free greek yogurt, or simply omit and add additional ½ cup almond milk.

She also shared a recipe that’ll help you use up the last of your Thanksgiving leftovers.

INGREDIENTS

1 7/8 cups 376 g Sugar

2 1/4 cups 280 g All-purpose flour

1/2 cup 113 g Butter, unsalted

1/8 cup 20 g Mashed potatoes

2 each 218 g Apples, granny smith, grated

2 each 110 g Eggs, whole, large

1 1/4 cups 287 g Applesauce

1 tsp 6 g Salt

2 tsp 5 g Cinnamon, ground

1 tsp 2 g Nutmeg, ground

1/2 tsp 1 g Cloves, ground

1 tsp 4 g Baking soda

6 tbsp 85 g Butter, unsalted, room temperature

2 cups 470 g Cream cheese, room temperature

2 1/2 cups 312 g Sugar, powdered

2 1/2 tsp 12 ml Vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

Apple spiced mashed potato cake:

Gather all ingredients and equipment needed. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease or butter parchment paper lined 9-inch cake pan or 7-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar with a hand mixer or spatula, until light, fluffy, and well combined. Mix in eggs, one at a time till well incorporated. Fold in applesauce, apples, and mashed potatoes. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and gently stir or mix until fully incorporated. Pour cake batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 30-40 minutes or till a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack

Cream cheese frosting:

In a bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or bowl and spatula, cream butter until smooth. Add cream cheese and cream until light and fluffy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until smooth.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.