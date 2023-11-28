News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Trumpeter swan rescued in Stevens Point on Sunday after being shot

Stevens Point Police Officer Kevin Gomez with a trumpeter swan he helped rescue on Sunday...
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday morning, non-profit organization Loon Rescue Inc. President and Vice President Linda and Kevin Grenzer got word of a trumpeter swan wandering near Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Without hesitation, they knew something wasn’t right.

“We knew right away that there was something going on with that swan because that was very uncommon for them to be walking down the city street, let alone any road,” said Linda.

Hours later, the Grenzers arrived at the scene, and with the help of Stevens Point Police Officer Kevin Gomez, the swan was finally captured.

“This was an easy rescue because the swan corralled itself in the softball field and it was fenced in,” Kevin said.

After being transported to the Raptor Education Group Inc. and its co-owner Marge Gibson, x-rays showed two steel shots in the swan’s bill and neck. Kevin and Linda both shared that it’s a common problem for them at Loon Rescue Inc.

“We’ve had so many birds shot in the past, from loons to eagles, you name it,” Kevin shared.

Fortunately, the Grenzers believe the swan is now in good hands with REGI.

“REGI is a world-class rehabilitation facility,” Kevin added. “Marge has taught all over the world. This woman is a wealth of knowledge with her crew. If it stands a chance, it’s there.”

The Grenzers were deeply grateful for Officer Gomez, calling him a true hero. To learn more about Loon Rescue Inc. or to call them about an incident, call 715-966-5415. For more information about REGI, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wesley J. Winters
Wausau police looking for wanted man
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Jonathan Rodriguez, 38
Wausau PD warns of city’s meth usage following $10K drug bust on Monday
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Childrens Imaginarium set to open on Dec 6th
A look inside the new Children’s Imaginarium in downtown Wausau
Hagen has been the Colby head coach for the last seven years.
Jim Hagen retiring as Colby football head coach
Christmas Tree Prices
Christmas tree prices on the rise across Wisconsin
Jonathan Rodriguez, 38
Wausau PD warns of city’s meth usage following $10K drug bust on Monday
Nationally real tree prices are up around 10%
Price of Christmas trees rises this year