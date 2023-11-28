Trumpeter swan rescued in Stevens Point on Sunday after being shot

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday morning, non-profit organization Loon Rescue Inc. President and Vice President Linda and Kevin Grenzer got word of a trumpeter swan wandering near Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Without hesitation, they knew something wasn’t right.

“We knew right away that there was something going on with that swan because that was very uncommon for them to be walking down the city street, let alone any road,” said Linda.

Hours later, the Grenzers arrived at the scene, and with the help of Stevens Point Police Officer Kevin Gomez, the swan was finally captured.

“This was an easy rescue because the swan corralled itself in the softball field and it was fenced in,” Kevin said.

After being transported to the Raptor Education Group Inc. and its co-owner Marge Gibson, x-rays showed two steel shots in the swan’s bill and neck. Kevin and Linda both shared that it’s a common problem for them at Loon Rescue Inc.

“We’ve had so many birds shot in the past, from loons to eagles, you name it,” Kevin shared.

Fortunately, the Grenzers believe the swan is now in good hands with REGI.

“REGI is a world-class rehabilitation facility,” Kevin added. “Marge has taught all over the world. This woman is a wealth of knowledge with her crew. If it stands a chance, it’s there.”

The Grenzers were deeply grateful for Officer Gomez, calling him a true hero. To learn more about Loon Rescue Inc. or to call them about an incident, call 715-966-5415. For more information about REGI, click here.

