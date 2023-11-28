Stevens Point’s downtown Christmas tree harvested from SPASH property

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews from the city of Stevens Point harvested the city’s downtown Christmas tree Tuesday morning.

The 52-foot Norway pine came from the Stevens Point Area Senior High property off 2nd Street. The city approached the school district about harvesting the tree for the city’s downtown holiday display. In exchange, the city will work with the district to plant two new trees in a more desirable location on the property.

The tree will be lit Friday at the start of the Stevens Point Holiday Parade.

