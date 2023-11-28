Portage Co. Emergency Management, Monogram Foods to hold hazmat exercise on Dec. 2

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Emergency Management and Monogram Foods in Plover will partner for a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, Dec. 2.

This comprehensive exercise helps keep the community safe and it allows both parties to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures. There is also a specific focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration with other jurisdictions/organizations. The exercise will simulate an incident involving hazardous materials.

The expected outcome is to enhance interagency coordination, ensuring a more effective response to potential incidents.

Scenario

In the simulated scenario, participants will engage in a real-life simulation set in Plover. Monogram becomes the focal point as an employee observes a situation triggering a response to a potential hazardous materials incident. The exercise will unfold with realism, testing the readiness and collaborative efforts of the participating agencies and organizations. There is no real danger to employees or the community during this exercise.

The following agencies and organizations will participate in the exercise:

● Monogram Foods

● Plover Fire Department/Portage County HAZMAT

● Waupaca County HAZMAT

● Portage County Emergency Management

● Wisconsin Emergency Management

