Man wanted for Department of Correction violation arrested in Vilas County

Wesley J. Winters
Wesley J. Winters(Wausau Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man wanted by the Wausau Police Department has been arrested in Vilas County.

Wausau Police notified the public of the warrant on Nov. 24. They said Wesley J. Winters had felony probation warrant for his arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He was thought to be in Wausau.

DOC records show Winters was on parole for a 1998 felony conviction for robbery and sexual assault from Milwaukee County.

WAUSAU PD LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN We are looking to locate Wesley J. Winters 08-23-1980. He currently has a felony...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Friday, November 24, 2023

