Man charged with attempted homicide in Plover incident

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for the man accused of hitting another man with his pick-up.

Luis Rodriguez-Moreno is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery.

According to court documents, on Saturday police responded to a Stevens Point hospital for the report of a man who was hit by a vehicle. The victim said he was visiting family at home on Forest Drive in Plover. The victim Rodriguez-Moreno was upset and began yelling during a phone call. The victim said that’s when he heard a vehicle coming down the road and went outside to see what was going on.

The victim said that’s when he was hit by the truck. He also said he was kicked in the head. The victim was brought to the hospital for facial injuries and a severe leg injury. Detectives said the victim had a tire tread mark on his shirt and his clothes were bloody.

The suspect, Rodriguez-Moreno was arrested. During an interview with police, Rodriguez-Moreno said he did beat up the victim but denied hitting him with his truck.

