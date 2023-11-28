A look inside the new Children’s Imaginarium in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After being in the works for a decade, a new interactive museum for kids called the Children’s Imaginarium is set to open in Wausau.

They were scheduled to open in 2021, but then COVID-19 hit and halted everything. Now, after a few years of delays, the museum is ready to open its doors. The 10,000-square-foot building is full of interactive stem-based exhibits. Some of the main features include a “Construct It” exhibit where kids learn how to build things and a farm-to-fork market for kids to explore their skills.

The Children’s Imaginarium is an elaborate exhibit that aims to take young kids on a journey of education and exploration with a strong focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

“We want children to come and engage and learn more opportunities to explore more and become greater in-depth learners of these resources,” said Executive Director Julie Bollmann.

The interactive exhibits were professionally designed by Minneapolis/St. Paul-based Kidszibits.

Bollmann gave NewsChannel 7 a sneak peek into the creative vision. One unique feature is the “Drip Drop Discovery.”

“It represents the Wisconsin River which is right outside our back door and has everything to do with water,” Bollmann said. “And water is important in today’s age. Whether it’s talking about conservation or clean water — we’re here to educate on those aspects of water.”

When it comes to how the exhibit looks, every shade of color was thoughtfully chosen.

“We want you to come with bright, vibrant colors, to engage families and engage children,” Bollmann added. “It’s just kind of true representation of our community to whether it’s the green of a tree or blue of water or the beautiful landscape in the background. It’s all representation of Marathon County.”

While what’s inside will entertain kids, the downtown location of the building is what’s key for visitors.

“It provides opportunities, where we strongly believe that parents or caregivers are the first teachers. So when they come to our location, they can engage with their child,” said Bollmann.

Bollmann says the Children’s Imaginarium will open its doors at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. For more information, click here.

