Lincoln County Harrison Hills summer ATV trails to close Thursday

(Cyle Clark)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - All Lincoln County Harrison Hills summer ATV trails will officially close at 12 a.m. on Nov. 30.

The closure applies to all trails that are administered by the Lincoln County Forestry, Land, and Parks Department. For more information on any further updates, click here or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.

