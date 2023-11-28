News and First Alert Weather App
Jim Hagen retiring as Colby football head coach

Hagen has coached at Colby for 33 years, the last seven as head coach
Hagen has been the Colby head coach for the last seven years.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Longtime Colby football coach Jim Hagen is retiring. Hagen informed NewsChannel 7 that he’ll be retiring from coaching after 33 years, all spent at Colby, with his last seven spent as head coach.

Hagen guided Colby to a state championship in 2021, the school’s first since 2011. He is also the reigning two-time NewsChannel 7 Coach of the Year, voted on by the other coaches around North central Wisconsin.

Hagen will continue his athletic director duties that he shares at Colby High School. Colby will look to fill their head coaching vacancy in the coming months.

