Hello, My Name Is: Tristan Wicklund

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin Storm forward Tristan Wicklund has all the attributes that make a skilled hockey player. She handles the puck well, she has good vision of the ice, she has good shooting ability and she’s fast.

But her teammates say her selfishness elevates her game on the ice.

“You see a lot of skilled players make plays that are very selfish and things but she just doesn’t do that,” teammate Gabi Heuser said. “She understands the game so deeply that she’s able to make beautiful passes.”

It’s easy to see why with the senior’s 31 points last season, 18 of which came off of assists. She also had 18 assists her sophomore season.

“I love just being out there with the girls. Even being a part of a goal, not even scoring,” Wicklund said. “An assist is the same as a goal and I feel like celebrating that is just something that I love to do.”

The skill, combined with the selflessness, make Wicklund a difficult player to defend for opposing teams.

“If she’s on a line that needs her to be a playmaker, she’ll make those plays. She’ll pass the puck to you,” Heuser said. “If that line needs somebody to score, she can score.”

“She’s just a kid who sees the ice really, really well,” head coach Jana Wimmer said. “She understands the game and I think that goes a really long way. She has a lot of skill.”

That kind of leadership can come in multiple ways, both in the stat sheet and with her actions. Her teammates describe her as one of the most vocal leaders in practice.

“She comes to practice and she just tries. And she teaches and she talks to you just perfectly,” Heuser said.

“Everyone looks up to us as leaders,” Wicklund said. “Even from the juniors to the seniors, I feel like any one upper classmen is a leader and just knowing you can talk to them and be open-minded with anything that you need is just a big thing.”

By leading in more ways than one, Wicklund hopes her talent is part of the equation for another state title for the Storm.

