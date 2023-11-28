News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: One more chilly day, above freezing starting Wednesday

Single digit wind chills continue Tuesday. Seasonable temperatures return Wednesday. Next weather maker over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chilly weather continues Tuesday as wind chills remain in the single digits. Less chilly by mid-week as temperatures run just above freezing. Seasonable weather on tap for several days ahead, with a winter weather maker possibly arriving over the weekend.

Chilly to start the week, but seasonable temperatures return starting mid-week
Chilly to start the week, but seasonable temperatures return starting mid-week

A chilly start to Tuesday as morning lows and wind chills have dropped roughly 5 to 10 degrees since Monday morning. Single digit temperatures to start off the morning, Tuesday. Wind chill values will fall about 5 below zero through the mid-morning hours.

Upper teens to low 20s Tuesday with clouds increasing
Upper teens to low 20s Tuesday with clouds increasing

Some sunny skies to start the day Tuesday, with clouds increasing heading into the afternoon hours. Northwest winds become southwest winds by the afternoon. Gusts 15-20 mph. High temperatures anywhere from the upper teens to low 20s, but daytime wind chills remain in the single digits. Make sure to dress warm. Any remaining lake effect snow over the Northwoods will subside.

Northwest-west winds in the morning switch to southwest winds by the afternoon Tuesday
Northwest-west winds in the morning switch to southwest winds by the afternoon Tuesday
Afternoon wind chills remain in the single digits Tuesday afternoon. Dress warm!
Afternoon wind chills remain in the single digits Tuesday afternoon. Dress warm!

Not as chilly heading into the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. Low temperatures low to mid 20s with possible clouds lingering. Plan for mostly sunny skies to make a return to North Central Wisconsin by Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, seasonable temperatures for the end of November on tap starting Wednesday. Highs will sit around the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures turn seasonable on Wednesday. Highs near low to mid 30s with sunny skies.
Temperatures turn seasonable on Wednesday. Highs near low to mid 30s with sunny skies.

More sun than clouds expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures remain seasonable low to mid 30s. Breezy winds may cause a slight wind chill in the 20s. If you have plans to attend the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday night, plan for evening temperatures to sit around the 20s.

Temperatures in the 20s for the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday evening
Temperatures in the 20s for the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday evening

Seasonable temperatures continue for the upcoming weekend. As of now, a winter weather system could try to set up over the Badger State late Saturday into Sunday which will try to bring in a snow and rain mix. The forecast will continue to undergo modifications as we get closer to the end of this week.

Snow mixed with rain is possible on Saturday
Snow mixed with rain is possible on Saturday
A winter weather maker is possible Saturday into Sunday
A winter weather maker is possible Saturday into Sunday

