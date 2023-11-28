Elegant Occasions to close Wausau store in March after 23 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Elegant Occasions, which has served Wausau area wedding parties and high school formal events, has announced it will be closing.

Store Owner Greta Wood told NewsChannel 7 they still own the building through March of 2024 which will give them several months to continue serving the community, including offering brand new dresses.

“It wasn’t at all our plan to end the business right now, but we decided to take the opportunity and ultimately decided to retire rather than build another store. This will give me a chance to spend time with all of my children before they leave home, which is such a blessing!”

In a letter to customers, Wood shared in part:

“Looking back on these 23 amazing years, my heart is overflowing with gratitude for the incredible support and loyalty this community has shown us. Elegant Occasions wouldn’t have become the success it is without you, our cherished customers. You’ve been more than just patrons; you’ve been dear friends who’ve shared in our joys, milestones, and celebrations.

While we are closing our doors, I want to assure you that all customer orders will continue to be handled with the same care and dedication as always. Please note that we will have our building for several months and we can still take care of our customer orders throughout the remaining time.”

Wood also expressed that if anyone has an interest in carrying on the Elegant Occasions brand or purchasing any remaining inventory to create their own store, to contact her.

Any questions can be sent to Info@ElegantOccasions.net or by texting 715-390-4396.

